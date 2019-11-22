Furrever Friends Friday 11/22/19 Part 2

In 2016 we discovered what millions already knew — that Carlos Mencia LIVE will blow your freakin’ mind! The shows were amazing! He’s BACK to help us begin our 30th year of comedy with a BANG. Get ready for a night of laughs you won’t soon forget! Maybe you’ve seen his TEN comedy specials or ground-breaking four seasons as the star of Comedy Central’s “Mind of Mencia!” He’s made dozens of television and movie appearances. He’s performed numerous tours for the troops overseas. He’s one of the most controversial and popular comics of the last 20 years! Don’t miss this special event show Laughin’ and Livin’ with CARLOS MENCIA!

Website: CarlosMencia.comFacebook: CarlosMenciaTwitter: CarlosMenciaInstagram: CarlosMencia