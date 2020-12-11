Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Together We Rise
Top Stories
Bloomington Library offers new way to browse the catalog
Bradley University student dies of COVID-19
Furrever Friends Friday 12/11/20 Part 1
Video
Furrever Friends Friday 12/11/20 Part 2
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
The Big Game
Kurt’s Korner
CI Proud Summer Games
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
State Farm Classic Teams Hoping to Collect Food, Not Wins This Month
Video
Top Stories
Chiefs Survive Minor League Restructuring, Stay with Cardinals
Video
Peoria Chiefs continue St. Louis affiliation, promoted to High-A level
Mangieri Family Trying to Share in Son’s Success at Northwestern
Video
Henry Leads Bradley Past Lewis
Video
Community
Pass or Fail
Home for the Holidays
Good Day Central Illinois
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Furrever Friends Friday 12/11/20 Part 2
Good Day Central Illinois
by:
Mark Welp
Posted:
Dec 11, 2020 / 02:02 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 11, 2020 / 02:02 PM CST
Trending Stories
Bradley University student dies of COVID-19
Defiant Illinois saloon planning a controversial concert
Video
Vandalized building owner seeks local artist to paint new mural
Peoria Police seeking help to locate persons of interest
Gallery
WATCH: Pritzker, Ezike to give COVID-19 update Friday
Video
Latest Local News
Bloomington Library offers new way to browse the catalog
Bradley University student dies of COVID-19
Furrever Friends Friday 12/11/20 Part 1
Video
More Local News