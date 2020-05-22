Furrever Friends Friday 5/22/20 Part 2

Healthy Candy Bar

All you need:

1/3 cup honey2 tbsp coconut oil1/3 cup honey2 tbsp coconut oil1/2 cup almond butter1 1/2 cup oats1/2 cup flax seed milled2 tbsp coconut flakes1/4 cup dark chocolate chips

All you do:

1. Melt honey, coconut oil, and almond butter in microwave in 30 second increments until smooth.2. Mix in oats and flaxseed until well combined.3. Line 8x8 pan with tin foil or parchment paper. Press mixture into pan and chill in freezer or refrigerator.4. Melt chocolate in microwave. Remove pan from refrigerator and cut into 12 bars.5. Dip bars into chocolate mixture and sprinkle with unsweetened coconut flakes. Chill in fridge until ready to eat.