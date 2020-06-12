Furrever Friends Friday 6/12/20 Part 2

Grill Your Way to Dad’s Heart

Is your Dad the Master of the Grill? This Father’s Day, combine two of Dad’s favorites – pizza and grilling – with a healthier spin. Ditch the pepperoni and grill your way to Dad’s heart with ingredients that are good for his heart. Dietitian Brooke Bisping will show viewers how to prepare Grilled Chicken and Veggie Pizza and discuss the health benefits of its colorful toppings.