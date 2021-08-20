Furrever Friends Friday 8/20/21 Part 2

(NEXSTAR) – Now that “Jeopardy!” is once again in need of a permanent host, maybe the producers should consider taking Alex Trebek’s advice and hiring one of his preferred successors.

In a 2018 episode of “OBJECTified” hosted by Harvey Levin, Trebek entertained the possibility of stepping away from “Jeopardy!” in the next few years, going so far as to say it was likely that he would consider leaving after his contract expired in 2020.