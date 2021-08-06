Furrever Friends Friday: Hector Garcia, Lexi, Barney

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — In Furrever Friends Friday on Good Day Central Illinois we have two cats and one dog.

Hector Garcia is a 2-year-old rescued male cat. He is litter box trained. Good with cats, dogs, and kids.

Lexi is a domestic long-hair female cat. She came in on 4/18 as a surrender. She’s good with cats, dogs, and kids and is litter box trained.

Barney is a 2-year-old mixed breed. Came in on 7/29 as a rescue. He keeps a clean kennel and walks well on a leash. He is good with kids, iffy with dogs, and unsure if he’s good with cats.

