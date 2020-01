January is National Youth Mentoring month and Goodwill’s Goodguides Youth Mentoring Program is celebrating a decade helping out the local youth in Central Illinois.

The free program began in 2010 and has provided mentoring for 600 young people. Mentors spend up to an hour a week providing a listening ear to children in the program.

For more information or to sign up as a mentor contact Program Manager Lyndsie Gravemier at (309)-682-1113 or email @goodguides@goodwillpeo.org.