HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD, 2019 3:00 PM

PEORIA CIVIC CENTER ARENA

Tickets on Sale: Monday September 16 at 10:00 amPrices: $27.00, $37.00, $47.00, $57.00, $67.00, $87.00

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS FAN POWERED WORLD TOUR

The Original Harlem Globetrotters are known for our amazing feats of basketball, humor, and acts of goodwill on and off the court. And we have always been about our fans, but this year, everything we do will bring fans closer to the action more than ever before.

Join us as we celebrate our fans during our all-new Fan Powered World Tour! There will be over 20 occasions before, during and after our game where you have the opportunity to directly interact with Globetrotters stars.

New this year, you can download the Globetrotters’ interactive mobile application with exclusive features, including an augmented reality (AR) basketball toss game. You can also use the app to participate in an extended world record by spinning a ball on your finger.

Before every game, you can secure a spot at Magic Pass, the Globetrotters’ exclusive pre-game event. Magic Pass gives you unprecedented access to the stars of the team, as you learn tricks, shoot hoops, and take photos on the court. After the game, you can take part in a free autograph session.