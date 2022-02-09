1) 2nd Saturday Market Chillicothe  

  • The 2nd Saturday Market is a citywide retail event and includes retail businesses on 4th, 2nd Street, and Santa Fe streets.
  •  10:00 a.m-3:00 p.m on the 2nd Saturday of the month from February through December.
  • 27 local shops participate and celebrate by providing shoppers with special discounts 

2) Murder Mystery Dinner at Peoria Zoo

  • Saturday, February 12th. 
  • 5:30 p.m- 9:00 p.m
  • Must be at least 16 years old to register.
  • Wear your 20’s best. There will also be animal romance trivia with prizes! 
  • Cost $45 

3)  Forest Park Guided Nature walk 

  • Many of these hikes take place on accessible trails for strollers and wheelchairs
  • Hikes are approximately one hour. Some hikes require advance registrations in-person at Forest Park Nature
  • $2 per person
  • All ages are welcome! 

4. “For the love…” Show Discover Peoria some love and follow us on Facebook and Instagram! 

You can find more details on Discover Peoria’s website.