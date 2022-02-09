1) 2nd Saturday Market Chillicothe

The 2nd Saturday Market is a citywide retail event and includes retail businesses on 4th, 2nd Street, and Santa Fe streets.

10:00 a.m-3:00 p.m on the 2nd Saturday of the month from February through December.

27 local shops participate and celebrate by providing shoppers with special discounts

2) Murder Mystery Dinner at Peoria Zoo

Saturday, February 12th.

5:30 p.m- 9:00 p.m

Must be at least 16 years old to register.

Wear your 20’s best. There will also be animal romance trivia with prizes!

Cost $45

3) Forest Park Guided Nature walk

Many of these hikes take place on accessible trails for strollers and wheelchairs

Hikes are approximately one hour. Some hikes require advance registrations in-person at Forest Park Nature

$2 per person

All ages are welcome!

4. “For the love…” Show Discover Peoria some love and follow us on Facebook and Instagram!

You can find more details on Discover Peoria’s website.