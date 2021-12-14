Holiday travel tips as Christmas inches closer | Travel Trends Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- A new documentary on the life and death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito is coming to NBC's Peacock streaming service this week.

"The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media" will be available to stream on Peacock starting Dec. 17, according to NBCUniversal. A synopsis says the documentary "sheds new light on the tragic story, the unanswered questions and the shocking conclusion."