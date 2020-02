Home Sweet Home Ministries in Bloomington is allowing people to experience hidden homelessness in the community.

Chief Executive Officer Mary Ann Pullin says people participating in the event can help raise money for the organization. The funds will go towards the services provided for people in need.

“Night in a Car” will be at Trinity Lutheran Church on 801 S. Madison Street on February 7th. The event begins at 6 p.m.

