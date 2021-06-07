How anyone can help support wellness equality by getting outdoors | Dr. Jessica Clemons

(Reuters) — U.S. regulators on Monday approved Biogen Inc's aducanumab as the first treatment to address an underlying cause of Alzheimer's disease despite controversy over mixed clinical trial results for the drug.

Aducanumab aims to remove sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of patients in earlier stages of Alzheimer's in order to stave off its ravages, which include memory loss and the ability to care for one's self.