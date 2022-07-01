Summer Greek Pasta Salad

Filled with a variety of flavors and vegetables, this pasta salad will make the perfect addition to

your summer cookout!

Number of Servings: 15

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 8 minutes

Ingredients:

Salad

● 1 pound (16 ounces) uncooked whole-wheat pasta

● 3 cups halved cherry tomatoes

● 1 ½ cups thinly sliced and quartered zucchini

● 6 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese balls, cut in half

● One (15 ounce) can reduced sodium red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

● ¾ cup pitted and sliced Kalamata olives, rinsed

● ¾ cup pepperoncini slices, rinsed

● ½ cup chopped red onion

Dressing

● 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

● ¼ cup red wine vinegar

● ¼ cup water

● 1 Tablespoon granulated white sugar

● 1 teaspoon garlic powder

● 2 teaspoons dried oregano

● 2 teaspoons dried basil

● ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

Cook pasta according to package directions. Toss all salad ingredients together in a large bowl. Whisk all dressing ingredients together in a small bowl or shake together in a jar. Add dressing to the salad mixture and mix well. Enjoy fresh or can be stored in air-tight container for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Information:

Per 1 cup serving

Calories: 330

Total Fat: 20 g

Saturated Fat: 3.5 g

Sodium: 146 mg

Total Carbohydrate: 31 g

Dietary Fiber: 5 g

Total Sugars: 4 g

Added Sugars: 0.8 g

Protein: 8 g