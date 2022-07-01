Summer Greek Pasta Salad
Filled with a variety of flavors and vegetables, this pasta salad will make the perfect addition to
your summer cookout!
Number of Servings: 15
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 8 minutes
Ingredients:
Salad
● 1 pound (16 ounces) uncooked whole-wheat pasta
● 3 cups halved cherry tomatoes
● 1 ½ cups thinly sliced and quartered zucchini
● 6 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese balls, cut in half
● One (15 ounce) can reduced sodium red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
● ¾ cup pitted and sliced Kalamata olives, rinsed
● ¾ cup pepperoncini slices, rinsed
● ½ cup chopped red onion
Dressing
● 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
● ¼ cup red wine vinegar
● ¼ cup water
● 1 Tablespoon granulated white sugar
● 1 teaspoon garlic powder
● 2 teaspoons dried oregano
● 2 teaspoons dried basil
● ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions:
- Cook pasta according to package directions.
- Toss all salad ingredients together in a large bowl.
- Whisk all dressing ingredients together in a small bowl or shake together in a jar.
- Add dressing to the salad mixture and mix well.
- Enjoy fresh or can be stored in air-tight container for up to 3 days.
Nutrition Information:
Per 1 cup serving
Calories: 330
Total Fat: 20 g
Saturated Fat: 3.5 g
Sodium: 146 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 31 g
Dietary Fiber: 5 g
Total Sugars: 4 g
Added Sugars: 0.8 g
Protein: 8 g