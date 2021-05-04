National Teacher Appreciation Week is May 3 through May 7. Becky Pringle, the president of the National Education Association shares the current state of schools amid the pandemic, how to thank educators and how to best support students.
How to thank educators this National Teacher Appreciation Week
