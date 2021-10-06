Importance of routine health check ups | Dr. Brian Curtis

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – One person was killed after a shooting early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred near N Linn St and W Corrington Ave just before 5:00 a.m.

The Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed the incident is being investigated as a homicide. An autopsy will be performed Monday afternoon.

