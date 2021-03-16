In The Kitchen | 3/16/21

Ingredients

1 Tablespoon canola oil

1.2 pounds 99% extra lean ground turkey breast

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/3 cup tomato paste

2 teaspoons chopped dried rosemary

2 teaspoons dried leaf thyme

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Cooking spray

1 cup diced onion

2 cups frozen diced carrots

1 cup frozen peas

1 cup frozen corn

1 cup unsalted chicken stock

½ teaspoon salt

3 ½ cups prepared low or no sodium mashed potatoes

Paprika, garnish

Directions

1. In medium skillet over medium-high heat, add canola oil and ground turkey, breaking apart with a spatula. After 3 minutes, add Worcestershire, tomato paste, herbs and spices. Continue to cook, breaking meat into crumbles, until no longer pink, about 7 minutes.

2. Spray medium-large slow cooker with cooking spray. Place all vegetables in the bottom and top with meat mixture. Stir well and add stock and salt.

3. Top meat and vegetable mixture with mashed potatoes and spread to evenly cover. Cover and cook on low for 4-5 hours.

4. Sprinkle paprika on before serving