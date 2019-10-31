In The Kitchen | 3 Spooky Recipies

Purple Pasta
All you need:
- ½ head purple cabbage
- 1 package rice noodles
- Optional: lemon juice
All you do:
- Cut up cabbage into chunk and boil in water for 10-15 minutes until water is purple. Remove cabbage chunks
- Add rice noodles to water and allow to soak for 10-15 minutes until noodles have reached desired color.
- Strain and place on plate! Optional: drizzle with lemon juice for fun surprise!
Zucchini Eyeball Pizzas
All you need:
- 1 zucchini sliced
- Spaghetti sauce
- Low fat Mexican cheese
- Sliced black olives
All you do:
- Top sliced zucchini with 1 tsp. spaghetti sauce.
- Sprinkle low fat cheese on top.
- Place olive on top in the center.
- Broil in oven for 2-4 minutes at 350 degrees F.
Alien Juice:
All you need:
- ½ banana
- 1 cup canned pineapple (with juice)
- ¾ cup water
- 1 cup spinach
All you do:
- Add all ingredients to blender and blend until smooth. Serve immediately.