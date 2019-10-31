In The Kitchen | 3 Spooky Recipies

Breaking News
Purple Pasta

All you need:

  • ½ head purple cabbage
  • 1 package rice noodles
  • Optional: lemon juice

All you do:

  1. Cut up cabbage into chunk and boil in water for 10-15 minutes until water is purple. Remove cabbage chunks
  2. Add rice noodles to water and allow to soak for 10-15 minutes until noodles have reached desired color.
  3. Strain and place on plate! Optional: drizzle with lemon juice for fun surprise!

Zucchini Eyeball Pizzas

All you need:

  • 1 zucchini sliced
  • Spaghetti sauce
  • Low fat Mexican cheese
  • Sliced black olives

All you do:

  1. Top sliced zucchini with 1 tsp. spaghetti sauce.
  2. Sprinkle low fat cheese on top.
  3. Place olive on top in the center.
  4. Broil in oven for 2-4 minutes at 350 degrees F.

Alien Juice:

All you need:

  • ½ banana
  • 1 cup canned pineapple (with juice)
  • ¾ cup water
  • 1 cup spinach

 
All you do:

  1. Add all ingredients to blender and blend until smooth. Serve immediately.

