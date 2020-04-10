In the Kitchen 4/10/2020 Easter Egg Fruit Tart

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Mark and Shelbey show us how to make a special Easter treat.
No Bake – Easter Egg Fruit Tarts
Ingredients
• 1 cup almond butter
• 1/4 cup honey
• 2 tsp vanilla extract
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• ½ cup ground flaxseed
• 2 cups oats
• Greek yogurt, plain or vanilla
• Fruit of your choosing! (strawberries, blueberries, banana, grapes)
Instructions
- In a microwave-safe bowl, add almond butter, honey, vanilla, and salt. Microwave for 20 seconds, then stir until smooth.
- Add oats and flaxseed to almond butter mixture. Stir until everything is well incorporated.
- Take small amounts of the mixture and form Easter egg-shaped disks. Place onto parchment paper or foil.
- Once all the Easter eggs are formed, spread a layer of Greek yogurt on top. Top with sliced fruit to make your designs and enjoy!
Optional add-ins:
Dark chocolate chips
Raisins
No sugar added shredded coconut (dyed fun colors)