In the Kitchen 4/10/2020 Easter Egg Fruit Tart

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Mark and Shelbey show us how to make a special Easter treat.

No Bake – Easter Egg Fruit Tarts

Ingredients
• 1 cup almond butter
• 1/4 cup honey
• 2 tsp vanilla extract
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• ½ cup ground flaxseed
• 2 cups oats
• Greek yogurt, plain or vanilla
• Fruit of your choosing! (strawberries, blueberries, banana, grapes)

Instructions

  1. In a microwave-safe bowl, add almond butter, honey, vanilla, and salt. Microwave for 20 seconds, then stir until smooth.
  2. Add oats and flaxseed to almond butter mixture. Stir until everything is well incorporated.
  3. Take small amounts of the mixture and form Easter egg-shaped disks. Place onto parchment paper or foil.
  4. Once all the Easter eggs are formed, spread a layer of Greek yogurt on top. Top with sliced fruit to make your designs and enjoy!

Optional add-ins:
Dark chocolate chips
Raisins
No sugar added shredded coconut (dyed fun colors)

