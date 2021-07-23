In The Kitchen | Air-Fried Sweet Potatoes & Air-Fried Tiger Shrimp

Top Five Reasons to Air Fry!
Lighten up your summer cooking with air frying! It’ll satisfy your fix for those fried, drive-thru favorites, and the opportunities for quick and healthy dishes are endless! Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Brooke Rush will share with viewers how to save on fat while still enjoying crispy foods with an easy-to-use air fryer.
Brooke represents Hy-Vee, Inc. as a nutrition expert promoting healthy eating throughout the community. Brooke is a member of the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics.
Air-Fried Sweet Potatoes
Serves 6
All you need:
Sweet Potato Fries
1 ½ lbs sweet potatoes, about 3 medium
3 tbsp Gustare Vita olive oil
½ tsp ground chipotle chili powder
½ tsp Hy-Vee paprika
½ tsp Hy-Vee salt
All you do:
- Preheat air-fryer to 400 degrees.
- Cut sweet potatoes into sticks, 1/4- to 1/2-inch wide and 3-inches long. Combine oil, chipotle chili powder, paprika and salt in a large bowl. Add potato sticks and toss to coat.
- Air-fry potato sticks in small batches for 4 to 6 minutes or until tender, turning halfway through. Repeat with remaining potato sticks. Serve with yogurt-lime sauce.
Recipe:
Air Fried Tiger Shrimp
All you need:
1/2 pound uncooked, large shrimp
1/2 cup sweetened coconut, shredded
1/4 cup panko
2 egg whites
1/2 tsp cayenne pepper
1/2 cup BOLD Jaymo’s sauce
1/4 cup whole wheat flour
All you do:
- Preheat airfryer to 375 degrees F.
- In first bowl mix panko and coconut. In second bowl mix egg whites, cayenne and Jaymo’s sauce. Put flour in third bowl.
- Toss shrimp in flour until coated then shake off excess. Dip in egg mixture and then cover in coconut mixture until well coated.
- Grease air fryer tray and place shrimp in single layer in the basket. Cook for 4 minutes, flip and cook an additional 2 minutes or until shrimp have turned entirely pink.