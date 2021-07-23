In The Kitchen | Air-Fried Sweet Potatoes & Air-Fried Tiger Shrimp

Top Five Reasons to Air Fry!

Lighten up your summer cooking with air frying! It’ll satisfy your fix for those fried, drive-thru favorites, and the opportunities for quick and healthy dishes are endless! Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Brooke Rush will share with viewers how to save on fat while still enjoying crispy foods with an easy-to-use air fryer.

Brooke represents Hy-Vee, Inc. as a nutrition expert promoting healthy eating throughout the community. Brooke is a member of the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics.



Air-Fried Sweet Potatoes

Serves 6



All you need:

Sweet Potato Fries



1 ½ lbs sweet potatoes, about 3 medium

3 tbsp Gustare Vita olive oil

½ tsp ground chipotle chili powder

½ tsp Hy-Vee paprika

½ tsp Hy-Vee salt

All you do:

Preheat air-fryer to 400 degrees. Cut sweet potatoes into sticks, 1/4- to 1/2-inch wide and 3-inches long. Combine oil, chipotle chili powder, paprika and salt in a large bowl. Add potato sticks and toss to coat. Air-fry potato sticks in small batches for 4 to 6 minutes or until tender, turning halfway through. Repeat with remaining potato sticks. Serve with yogurt-lime sauce.





Recipe:



Air Fried Tiger Shrimp

All you need:

1/2 pound uncooked, large shrimp

1/2 cup sweetened coconut, shredded

1/4 cup panko

2 egg whites

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1/2 cup BOLD Jaymo’s sauce

1/4 cup whole wheat flour



All you do: