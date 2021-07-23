In The Kitchen | Air-Fried Sweet Potatoes & Air-Fried Tiger Shrimp

Top Five Reasons to Air Fry!

Lighten up your summer cooking with air frying! It’ll satisfy your fix for those fried, drive-thru favorites, and the opportunities for quick and healthy dishes are endless! Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Brooke Rush will share with viewers how to save on fat while still enjoying crispy foods with an easy-to-use air fryer.

Brooke represents Hy-Vee, Inc. as a nutrition expert promoting healthy eating throughout the community. Brooke is a member of the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics.


Air-Fried Sweet Potatoes 

Serves 6


All you need:

Sweet Potato Fries

1 ½ lbs sweet potatoes, about 3 medium
3 tbsp Gustare Vita olive oil
½ tsp ground chipotle chili powder
½ tsp Hy-Vee paprika
½ tsp Hy-Vee salt

All you do:

  1. Preheat air-fryer to 400 degrees.
  2. Cut sweet potatoes into sticks, 1/4- to 1/2-inch wide and 3-inches long. Combine oil, chipotle chili powder, paprika and salt in a large bowl. Add potato sticks and toss to coat.
  3. Air-fry potato sticks in small batches for 4 to 6 minutes or until tender, turning halfway through. Repeat with remaining potato sticks. Serve with yogurt-lime sauce.                                                                                                                                                                             



 Recipe: 

Air Fried Tiger Shrimp

All you need:

1/2 pound uncooked, large shrimp
1/2 cup sweetened coconut, shredded
1/4 cup panko
2 egg whites
1/2 tsp cayenne pepper
1/2 cup BOLD Jaymo’s sauce
1/4 cup whole wheat flour

All you do:

  1. Preheat airfryer to 375 degrees F. 
  2. In first bowl mix panko and coconut. In second bowl mix egg whites, cayenne and Jaymo’s sauce. Put flour in third bowl. 
  3. Toss shrimp in flour until coated then shake off excess. Dip in egg mixture and then cover in coconut mixture until well coated. 
  4. Grease air fryer tray and place shrimp in single layer in the basket. Cook for 4 minutes, flip and cook an additional 2 minutes or until shrimp have turned entirely pink. 

