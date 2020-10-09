In The Kitchen | Apple Crisp Jack-O-Lanterns

Apple Crisp Jack-O-Lanterns

Ingredients

  • 4 large apples (Granny Smith, Jonagold or Honey Crisp)
  • 1 cup old fashioned oats
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp ground cinnamon
  • 1 tsp ground nutmeg
  • 3 tbsp Stevia
  • 2 tbsp ground flaxseed
  • 1/8 tsp kosher sea salt
  • 4 tbsp unsalted butter cold

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray muffin tin with cooking spray.
  2. Cut off the tops of 4 apples. Using a knife, core the apples, creating a bowl. Using a spoon, dig out the inside. Chop up and set aside for later.
  3. Use carving knife to carve faces into apples.
  4. In a small bowl, whisk together the oats, flaxseed, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, Stevia and salt. Cut in the cold margarine using a pastry blender until small clumps form.
  5. Place the apples onto the baking sheet or into the prepared pan. Layer chopped up apple insides and crumble mixtures on inside of the carved apples.
  6. Bake for 40 minutes.

