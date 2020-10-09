In The Kitchen | Apple Crisp Jack-O-Lanterns

Apple Crisp Jack-O-Lanterns
Ingredients
- 4 large apples (Granny Smith, Jonagold or Honey Crisp)
- 1 cup old fashioned oats
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 tbsp ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp ground nutmeg
- 3 tbsp Stevia
- 2 tbsp ground flaxseed
- 1/8 tsp kosher sea salt
- 4 tbsp unsalted butter cold
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray muffin tin with cooking spray.
- Cut off the tops of 4 apples. Using a knife, core the apples, creating a bowl. Using a spoon, dig out the inside. Chop up and set aside for later.
- Use carving knife to carve faces into apples.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the oats, flaxseed, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, Stevia and salt. Cut in the cold margarine using a pastry blender until small clumps form.
- Place the apples onto the baking sheet or into the prepared pan. Layer chopped up apple insides and crumble mixtures on inside of the carved apples.
- Bake for 40 minutes.