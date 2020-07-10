In The Kitchen | Apple Walnut Salad & Patriotic California Avocado Potato Salad

Apple Walnut Salad



All you need:

1 cup halved cotton candy grapes

1 honeycrisp apple, chopped

1 container Triple Zero Oikos Greek yogurt (lemon or vanilla is my favorite flavor)

1/4 cup mini marshmallows

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

Lemon to taste and keep apples from browning



All you do:

1. Drizzle lemon juice on diced apples.

2. Combine all ingredients in large bowl until fruit is covered!





Patriotic California Avocado Potato Salad

Serves 8 All you need:

2 lbs small red, white and blue potatoes, cleaned

2 ripe fresh California Avocados, peeled, seeded and mashed

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 green onions, whites only, finely chopped

1 large serrano pepper, seeded and minced*

All you do:

1. Place potatoes in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover with water and microwave on high for 10 minutes. Test for doneness by piercing one potato with a fork. The fork should slide in with gentle resistance. Continue cooking if not done; otherwise carefully drain the potatoes and refrigerate them until cold.

2. Cut potatoes in bite-size pieces (quarter or dice depending on size of potato). Place in a large bowl.

3. Stir in remaining ingredients, adjust salt to taste and serve immediately.

Serving Suggestion: If made in advance, sprinkle generously with lemon juice and place a layer of plastic wrap right on the surface of the Patriotic Potato Salad and refrigerate. Before serving, taste the salad and add additional mashed California Avocado, if desired.

*Note: Chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn skin and eyes. When working with serrano peppers, wear protective gloves. Recipe source: Adapted from California Avocado Commission.