In The Kitchen | Asian Chicken Wraps

Asian Chicken Wraps
Serves 4
What You Need:
- 1 pound 99% lean ground chicken
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- 1 (10.8 oz) package Birds Eye Steamfresh Asian Medley
- 1 (10 oz) package Birds Eye Steamfresh riced cauliflower
- 2 tsp ginger paste
- 3 tbsp liquid aminos
- 3 tbsp hoisin sauce
- 1 tbsp sriracha
- 0.5 cup chopped cashews
- 1 (8 oz) can water chestnuts
What You Do:
- Heat oil in pan with garlic. Add chicken and brown until entirely cooked.
- Add Asian medley and cauliflower to chicken in pan and mix.
- In a small bowl combine ginger paste, liquid aminos, hoisin sauce, sriracha and sesame seeds in a large bowl. Pour onto chicken and veggie mixture in skillet.
- Toss cashews and water chestnuts into skillet and sauté on medium-high heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until heated through.
- To assemble each wrap, place 1 cup mixture in center of tortilla. Wrap it up!