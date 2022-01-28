In The Kitchen | Asian Chicken Wraps

Good Day Central Illinois
Posted: / Updated:

Asian Chicken Wraps                                                

Serves 4

What You Need:        

  • 1 pound 99% lean ground chicken                                        
  • 1 tbsp minced garlic
  • 1 (10.8 oz) package Birds Eye Steamfresh Asian Medley
  • 1 (10 oz) package Birds Eye Steamfresh riced cauliflower
  • 2 tsp ginger paste                                          
  • 3 tbsp liquid aminos                          
  • 3 tbsp hoisin sauce                                                    
  • 1 tbsp sriracha                                   
  • 0.5 cup chopped cashews                              
  • 1 (8 oz) can water chestnuts                                                              


What You Do:                                                            

  1. Heat oil in pan with garlic. Add chicken and brown until entirely cooked.
  2. Add Asian medley and cauliflower to chicken in pan and mix.
  3. In a small bowl combine ginger paste, liquid aminos, hoisin sauce, sriracha and sesame seeds in a large bowl. Pour onto chicken and veggie mixture in skillet.
  4. Toss cashews and water chestnuts into skillet and sauté on medium-high heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until heated through.
  5. To assemble each wrap, place 1 cup mixture in center of tortilla. Wrap it up!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News