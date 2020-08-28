In The Kitchen | Back-to-school Breakfast Bowls

Strawberry Acai Bowls

Serves 4

All you need:

¾ cup water

¾ cup Hy-Vee quick oats

2 cups Hy-Vee frozen unsweetened sliced strawberries

2 (3.5 oz) packets frozen acai concentrate, slightly thawed

2 tbsp cashew butter

¾ cup original oat milk

Optional add-in on toppings: fresh sliced strawberries, fresh raspberries, fresh mango chunks, toasted coconut flakes, ground chia/flaxseed mixture, Hy-Vee honey and/or fresh mint

All you do:

1. Place ¾ cup water in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH for 2 minutes or until hot.



2. Stir in ¾ cup quick oats. Let stand for 2 minutes. Combine oat mixture with strawberries, açai concentrate, cashew butter and oat milk. Cover and blend until smooth. Divide among 4 (10-oz.) bowls. Top with sliced fresh strawberries, fresh raspberries, fresh mango chunks, toasted coconut flakes, chia seeds, Hy-Vee honey and/or fresh mint.

Recipe source: Adapted from Hy-Vee Seasons August 2020



Farmer Breakfast Bowls

Serves 4

All you need:

3 cups Hy-Vee frozen potatoes O’Brien

1 tbsp Smart Balance light omega-3 buttery spread, melted

1 tsp Hy-Vee black pepper

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1 cup diced bell pepper

2 tsp Hy-Vee canola oil

4 Hy-Vee large eggs

½ cup shredded Hy-Vee sharp cheddar cheese (optional)

1 avocado, seeded, peeled and sliced

Hy-Vee hot thick & chunky salsa, for serving

All you do:

1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Place potatoes in a large bowl. Drizzle with melted Smart Balance spread and pepper; toss to coat. Spread evenly on a 10×15-in. baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes or until potatoes are fork-tender, stirring halfway through.

2. Remove from oven and stir in tomatoes and bell peppers; cool slightly.

2. While potatoes are cooking, heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium-low to medium

heat. Add eggs to oil and reduce heat to low. Cook eggs for 3 to 4 minutes or until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken.



3. Divide potato mixture among 4 serving bowls. Top each with cheese (if desired), sliced avocado and egg. Serve with salsa, if desired.

Recipe source: Adapted from Hy-Vee Seasons August 2020.