In The Kitchen | Bacon and Cheese Breakfast Muffins

Good Day Central Illinois
Posted: / Updated:

Bacon and Cheese Breakfast Muffins
A savory muffin including turkey bacon, cheese, and green onions – perfect as part of your breakfast meal!

Ingredients

Cooking spray
8 slices of turkey bacon, diced 
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder 
1/4 teaspoon baking soda 
2/3 cup 1% milk
1/2 teaspoon white vinegar 
2/3 cup non-fat, plain Greek yogurt
3 Tablespoons vegetable oil 
1 large egg
1 cup finely sliced green onions
3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray muffin tins with cooking spray.
  2. Heat a non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Add bacon and fry until lightly browned. Remove and place on a paper towel to drain the fat. Then set aside,
  3. In a large bowl, mix together flour, baking powder and baking soda.
  4. In a small bowl whisk together milk, vinegar, yogurt, vegetable oil, and egg. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until flour is almost incorporated. (Limit to 8 stirs, overmixing will make muffins hard.)
  5. Add green onion, bacon and cheese to mixture. (Stir 5 times.)
  6. Fill muffin tins to the top.
  7. Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown.
  8. Remove from oven and allow to rest for 5 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack. Best served warm.

Serves 8
Nutrition Information

Per 1 Serving
Calories: 230
Total Fat: 12 g
Saturated Fat: 4 g
Sodium: 230 mg

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News