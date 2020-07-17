In The Kitchen | Bacon and Cheese Breakfast Muffins

Bacon and Cheese Breakfast Muffins

A savory muffin including turkey bacon, cheese, and green onions – perfect as part of your breakfast meal!

Ingredients

Cooking spray

8 slices of turkey bacon, diced

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

2/3 cup 1% milk

1/2 teaspoon white vinegar

2/3 cup non-fat, plain Greek yogurt

3 Tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large egg

1 cup finely sliced green onions

3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese



Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray muffin tins with cooking spray. Heat a non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Add bacon and fry until lightly browned. Remove and place on a paper towel to drain the fat. Then set aside, In a large bowl, mix together flour, baking powder and baking soda. In a small bowl whisk together milk, vinegar, yogurt, vegetable oil, and egg. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until flour is almost incorporated. (Limit to 8 stirs, overmixing will make muffins hard.) Add green onion, bacon and cheese to mixture. (Stir 5 times.) Fill muffin tins to the top. Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to rest for 5 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack. Best served warm.

