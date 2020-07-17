In The Kitchen | Bacon and Cheese Breakfast Muffins

Bacon and Cheese Breakfast Muffins
A savory muffin including turkey bacon, cheese, and green onions – perfect as part of your breakfast meal!
Ingredients
Cooking spray
8 slices of turkey bacon, diced
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
2/3 cup 1% milk
1/2 teaspoon white vinegar
2/3 cup non-fat, plain Greek yogurt
3 Tablespoons vegetable oil
1 large egg
1 cup finely sliced green onions
3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray muffin tins with cooking spray.
- Heat a non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Add bacon and fry until lightly browned. Remove and place on a paper towel to drain the fat. Then set aside,
- In a large bowl, mix together flour, baking powder and baking soda.
- In a small bowl whisk together milk, vinegar, yogurt, vegetable oil, and egg. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until flour is almost incorporated. (Limit to 8 stirs, overmixing will make muffins hard.)
- Add green onion, bacon and cheese to mixture. (Stir 5 times.)
- Fill muffin tins to the top.
- Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown.
- Remove from oven and allow to rest for 5 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack. Best served warm.
Serves 8
Nutrition Information
Per 1 Serving
Calories: 230
Total Fat: 12 g
Saturated Fat: 4 g
Sodium: 230 mg