In The Kitchen | Balanced Bites! A Healthful Twist on Party Apps for your [Virtual] Gatherings

Dill Havarti Grape Skewers

All you need:

Prosciutto, thinly sliced

Dill Havarti cheese, cubed

Red or green grapes

Skewer with a party pick

Fresh dill, for garnish



All you do:

Wrap a ribbon of prosciutto around a cube of dill Havarti and a red and/or green grape(s) and skewer with a party pick. Garnish with fresh dill sprigs, if desired.





Goat Cheese Plum Toasts

All you need:

Hy-Vee Bakery walnut-raisin bread

Hy-Vee Select soft natural goat cheese

Plums, thinly sliced

Hy-Vee honey, to drizzle

Fresh thyme, for garnish

All you do:

Toast Hy-Vee Bakery walnut-raisin bread at 350 degrees F for 10 minutes. Spread Hy-Vee Select soft natural goat cheese on toasted bread. Top with fresh plum slices and drizzle with Hy-Vee honey. Garnish with fresh thyme, if desired.





Tomato-Burrata Endive

All you need:



Endive leaves

Salami

Burrata cheese

Sliced cherry tomatoes

Toasted pine nuts

Fresh oregano and Gustare Vita olive oil, for garnish

All you do:

Fill an endive leaf with a strip of salami, a spoonful of burrata cheese, cut-up cherry tomatoes and toasted pine nuts. Garnish with fresh oregano and drizzle with Gustare Vita extra-virgin olive oil.

How to toast pine nuts: Place pine nuts in a dry frying pan in a single layer. Turn heat to medium-low and cook until fragrant and golden brown, keeping them moving (stir frequently or constantly). When they’re golden brown, immediately transfer them to a plate to stop cooking and prevent burning.