In The Kitchen | Balanced Bites! A Healthful Twist on Party Apps for your [Virtual] Gatherings

Dill Havarti Grape Skewers
All you need:
Prosciutto, thinly sliced
Dill Havarti cheese, cubed
Red or green grapes
Skewer with a party pick
Fresh dill, for garnish
All you do:
Wrap a ribbon of prosciutto around a cube of dill Havarti and a red and/or green grape(s) and skewer with a party pick. Garnish with fresh dill sprigs, if desired.
Goat Cheese Plum Toasts
All you need:
Hy-Vee Bakery walnut-raisin bread
Hy-Vee Select soft natural goat cheese
Plums, thinly sliced
Hy-Vee honey, to drizzle
Fresh thyme, for garnish
All you do:
Toast Hy-Vee Bakery walnut-raisin bread at 350 degrees F for 10 minutes. Spread Hy-Vee Select soft natural goat cheese on toasted bread. Top with fresh plum slices and drizzle with Hy-Vee honey. Garnish with fresh thyme, if desired.
Tomato-Burrata Endive
All you need:
Endive leaves
Salami
Burrata cheese
Sliced cherry tomatoes
Toasted pine nuts
Fresh oregano and Gustare Vita olive oil, for garnish
All you do:
Fill an endive leaf with a strip of salami, a spoonful of burrata cheese, cut-up cherry tomatoes and toasted pine nuts. Garnish with fresh oregano and drizzle with Gustare Vita extra-virgin olive oil.
How to toast pine nuts: Place pine nuts in a dry frying pan in a single layer. Turn heat to medium-low and cook until fragrant and golden brown, keeping them moving (stir frequently or constantly). When they’re golden brown, immediately transfer them to a plate to stop cooking and prevent burning.