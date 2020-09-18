In The Kitchen | Banana Almond and Chocolate Chip Cookie Overnight Oats

Chocolate Chip Cookie Overnight Oats

A tasty, filling breakfast you can take on-the-go!

Ingredients

½ cup old fashioned rolled oats

½ cup non-fat milk

¼ cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon Splenda® (or sweetener of choice)

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 Tablespoon mini chocolate chips

Optional toppings:

Chopped walnuts

Mini chocolate chips

Directions

Add all ingredients to a jar or bowl. Stir until well combined. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Top with optional toppings prior to eating if desired.



Serves 1

Nutrition Information

Per 1 Serving

Calories: 280

Total Fat: 7 g

Saturated Fat: 3 g

Sodium: 360 mg

Total Carbohydrate: 42 g

Dietary Fiber: 5 g

Sugars: 15 g

Protein: 15 g

Banana Almond Overnight Oats

A tasty, filling breakfast you can take on-the-go!

Ingredients

½ cup old fashioned rolled oats

½ cup non-fat milk

¼ cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon Splenda® (or sweetener of choice)

1 small ripe banana, mashed

1 Tablespoon almond butter

1 Tablespoon ground flax seed

Optional toppings:

sliced banana

slivered almonds

Directions

Add all ingredients to a jar or bowl. Stir until well combined. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Top with optional toppings prior to eating if desired.

Serves 1

Nutrition Information

Per 1 Serving

Calories: 450

Total Fat: 15 g

Saturated Fat: 2 g

Sodium: 400 mg

Total Carbohydrate: 64 g

Dietary Fiber: 10 g

Sugars: 22 g

Protein: 21 g