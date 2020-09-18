In The Kitchen | Banana Almond and Chocolate Chip Cookie Overnight Oats

Chocolate Chip Cookie Overnight Oats
A tasty, filling breakfast you can take on-the-go!
Ingredients
½ cup old fashioned rolled oats
½ cup non-fat milk
¼ cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt
1/8 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon Splenda® (or sweetener of choice)
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 Tablespoon mini chocolate chips
Optional toppings:
Chopped walnuts
Mini chocolate chips
Directions
- Add all ingredients to a jar or bowl. Stir until well combined.
- Cover and refrigerate overnight. Top with optional toppings prior to eating if desired.
Serves 1
Nutrition Information
Per 1 Serving
Calories: 280
Total Fat: 7 g
Saturated Fat: 3 g
Sodium: 360 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 42 g
Dietary Fiber: 5 g
Sugars: 15 g
Protein: 15 g
Banana Almond Overnight Oats
A tasty, filling breakfast you can take on-the-go!
Ingredients
½ cup old fashioned rolled oats
½ cup non-fat milk
¼ cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt
1/8 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon Splenda® (or sweetener of choice)
1 small ripe banana, mashed
1 Tablespoon almond butter
1 Tablespoon ground flax seed
Optional toppings:
sliced banana
slivered almonds
Directions
- Add all ingredients to a jar or bowl. Stir until well combined.
- Cover and refrigerate overnight. Top with optional toppings prior to eating if desired.
Serves 1
Nutrition Information
Per 1 Serving
Calories: 450
Total Fat: 15 g
Saturated Fat: 2 g
Sodium: 400 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 64 g
Dietary Fiber: 10 g
Sugars: 22 g
Protein: 21 g