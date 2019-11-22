In The Kitchen | Brooke Bisping’s Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie Cups
All you need:
- 48 Phyllo Shells
- 1 (15oz) can pumpkin purée
- ¼ cup (60g) plain nonfat Greek yogurt
- ½ cup (120mL) nonfat milk (or almond milk)
- 3 tbsp flaxseed
- 2 tsp pumpkin spice mix (OR 1 ½ tsp ground cinnamon, ¼ tsp ground nutmeg, ¼ tsp ground ginger, ¼ tsp allspice)
- ¼ cup pure maple syrup
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 3 tbsp stevia
All you do:
- In small bowl, whisk together milk and flaxseed. Allow to sit for 5 minutes.
- Stir together the pumpkin purée and Greek yogurt in a separate large bowl.
- Stir the milk mixture into the pumpkin mixture.
- Add the pumpkin spice mix (cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice) stirring until fully incorporated.
- Stir in the maple syrup, vanilla, and stevia.
- Fill phyllo shells with 1 ½ tsp pumpkin mix. Bake at 350 degrees F for 15 minutes.
- If baking in 9 in pie shell, bake for 1 hour, or until middle only jiggles slightly.
- All to cool completely before enjoying!