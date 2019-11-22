In The Kitchen | Brooke Bisping’s Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie Cups

All you need:

  • 48 Phyllo Shells
  • 1 (15oz) can pumpkin purée
  • ¼ cup (60g) plain nonfat Greek yogurt
  • ½ cup (120mL) nonfat milk (or almond milk)
  • 3 tbsp flaxseed
  • 2 tsp pumpkin spice mix (OR 1 ½ tsp ground cinnamon, ¼ tsp ground nutmeg, ¼ tsp ground ginger, ¼ tsp allspice)
  • ¼ cup pure maple syrup
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 3 tbsp stevia

     

    All you do:
  1. In small bowl, whisk together milk and flaxseed. Allow to sit for 5 minutes.
  2. Stir together the pumpkin purée and Greek yogurt in a separate large bowl.
  3. Stir the milk mixture into the pumpkin mixture.
  4. Add the pumpkin spice mix (cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice) stirring until fully incorporated.
  5. Stir in the maple syrup, vanilla, and stevia.
  6. Fill phyllo shells with 1 ½ tsp pumpkin mix. Bake at 350 degrees F for 15 minutes.
  7. If baking in 9 in pie shell, bake for 1 hour, or until middle only jiggles slightly.
  8. All to cool completely before enjoying!

