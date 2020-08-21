In The Kitchen | Caesar Salad 3 Ways

Caesar Salad 3 Ways

A traditional creamy Caesar Salad 3 easy and different ways!

Ingredients

4 cups romaine lettuce, shredded
2 cups cooked chicken breast, cubed
¾ cup reduced-fat creamy Caesar salad dressing
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
¾ cup Caesar salad croutons
½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Directions

  1. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and toss until evenly coated.

Other Variations

Caesar Wrap
Add 2/3 cup of Caesar salad mixture to a whole wheat tortilla and fold.

Caesar Pasta Salad
Add 2 cups of whole wheat pasta to the Caesar Salad and toss.

Serves 7

Nutrition Information

Per 1 cup Serving
Calories: 150
Total Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 1.5g
Sodium: 290mg
Total Carbohydrate: 8g
Dietary Fiber: 0g
Sugars: 3g
Protein: 17g

