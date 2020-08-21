In The Kitchen | Caesar Salad 3 Ways

Caesar Salad 3 Ways

A traditional creamy Caesar Salad 3 easy and different ways!

Ingredients



4 cups romaine lettuce, shredded

2 cups cooked chicken breast, cubed

¾ cup reduced-fat creamy Caesar salad dressing

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¾ cup Caesar salad croutons

½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Directions

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and toss until evenly coated.

Other Variations

Caesar Wrap

Add 2/3 cup of Caesar salad mixture to a whole wheat tortilla and fold.



Caesar Pasta Salad

Add 2 cups of whole wheat pasta to the Caesar Salad and toss.

Serves 7

Nutrition Information

Per 1 cup Serving

Calories: 150

Total Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 1.5g

Sodium: 290mg

Total Carbohydrate: 8g

Dietary Fiber: 0g

Sugars: 3g

Protein: 17g