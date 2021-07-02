In The Kitchen | Caprese Stuffed Avocados

Caprese Stuffed Avocados
A simple twist on a classic summer recipe!
Ingredients
2 medium avocados, pitted
1/2 cup quartered cherry tomatoes
1/2 cup fresh mozzarella pearls
2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning
1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
5 chiffonade basil leaves, for garnish
1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
Directions
- With a small spoon, scoop out the inside of each avocado half, leaving a small border of fruit. Dice the removed avocado and place in a large bowl. Set avocado halves aside.
- In the large bowl with avocado, add tomatoes, mozzarella pearls, Italian seasoning, olive oil, salt and pepper. Gently toss to combine.
- Spoon salad ingredients into four avocado halves evenly, garnish with basil and drizzle with balsamic vinegar.
Serves 4
Serving Size: 1 avocado half