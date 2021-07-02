In The Kitchen | Caprese Stuffed Avocados

Caprese Stuffed Avocados

A simple twist on a classic summer recipe!

Ingredients

2 medium avocados, pitted
1/2 cup quartered cherry tomatoes
1/2 cup fresh mozzarella pearls
2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning
1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
5 chiffonade basil leaves, for garnish
1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Directions

  1. With a small spoon, scoop out the inside of each avocado half, leaving a small border of fruit. Dice the removed avocado and place in a large bowl. Set avocado halves aside.
  2. In the large bowl with avocado, add tomatoes, mozzarella pearls, Italian seasoning, olive oil, salt and pepper. Gently toss to combine.
  3. Spoon salad ingredients into four avocado halves evenly, garnish with basil and drizzle with balsamic vinegar.

Serves 4

Serving Size: 1 avocado half

