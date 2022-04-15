Carrot Hash with Eggs and Pesto

The perfect addition to your Easter brunch!



Number of Servings: 6

Prep Time: 30 min

Cook Time: 30 min



Ingredients:

For the hash:

1 bunch large carrots with greens (about 1 pound)

2 cups frozen shredded potatoes, thawed

3 green onions, white parts minced and greens reserved

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup panko bread crumbs

2 teaspoons hot sauce

Zest of 1 large lemon (about 1 Tablespoon)

1 Tablespoon light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

14 large eggs



For the pesto:

10 fresh basil leaves

2 Tablespoons salted sunflower seeds

½ Tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 clove garlic

2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Black pepper

¼ cup olive oil







Directions: