Carrot Hash with Eggs and Pesto
The perfect addition to your Easter brunch!
Number of Servings: 6
Prep Time: 30 min
Cook Time: 30 min
Ingredients:
For the hash:
1 bunch large carrots with greens (about 1 pound)
2 cups frozen shredded potatoes, thawed
3 green onions, white parts minced and greens reserved
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 cup panko bread crumbs
2 teaspoons hot sauce
Zest of 1 large lemon (about 1 Tablespoon)
1 Tablespoon light brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
14 large eggs
For the pesto:
10 fresh basil leaves
2 Tablespoons salted sunflower seeds
½ Tablespoon white wine vinegar
1 clove garlic
2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Black pepper
¼ cup olive oil
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly grease a muffin tin with cooking spray.
- Grate the carrots (set the greens aside–you will use them later). Transfer to a colander set over a large bowl and add the white part of green onion and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Use your hands or a paper towel to squeeze as much moisture out as possible.
- Transfer mixture to a medium bowl. Stir in the panko, hot sauce, lemon zest, brown sugar, cumin, 2 eggs, 1 ½ teaspoons salt and a ½ teaspoon black pepper until well combined.
- Place ¼ cup of hash brown mixture in each muffin tin cup, pressing the mixture into the bottoms and up the sides of each cup. Bake until the cups are a deep golden brown, about 15-18 minutes.
- Remove the cups from the oven. Carefully crack the remaining eggs into each cup and bake until the egg whites are set and the yolks are still runny, about 8 minutes.
- Meanwhile, make the pesto. Roughly chop the carrot greens and green onion and add to the bowl of a food processor along with the basil, sunflower seeds, vinegar, garlic, lemon juice, and a ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Pulse until everything is very finely chopped. Slowly pour in ¼ cup oil and ¼ cup water until smooth. Drizzle the pesto over the top of the hash. Serve with the remaining pesto on the side.