In The Kitchen | Chicken White Bean Chili

Chicken White Bean chili



All you need:



⁃ 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil



⁃ 1 cup diced onion



⁃ 2 tsp garlic



⁃ 3 cups Smart Chicken bone broth (divided)



⁃ 2 cans white beans, drained and rinsed



⁃ 1 can green chilis



⁃ 1/8 tsp cayenne



⁃ 1 tsp cumin



⁃ 1/2 tsp dried oregano



⁃ 1 can corn, drained and rinsed



⁃ 3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken



⁃ 1 block Greek cream cheese (optional)



Toppings: cheddar cheese, Greek yogurt, avocado, rice





All you do:



1. Heat oil in large stockpot and sauté onions and garlic for 3 minutes.



2. Add 1 1/2 cups bone broth, 1 can white beans, green chilis, cayenne, cumin and oregano to pot. Bring to

boil then cover and simmer for 10 minutes.



3. After 10 min, allow soup to cool slightly then add to blender (or use immersion blender) and blend until mostly smooth. Pour blended mixture back into stock pot.



4. Add last 1 1/2 cups of bone broth, other can of beans, corn, chicken, and optional cream cheese to stock pot and cook over medium heat until soup is hot and thickened.



5. Scoop soup into bowls and serve with favorite accompaniments/toppings!