In The Kitchen | Chipotle Corn Salsa

Chipotle Corn Salsa
The smoky heat of the chipotle peppers
takes this salsa to another level!
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 0 minutes
Serves 10
Serving Size: ¼ cup
Ingredients
1 medium ear of corn, grilled and kernels cut off
½ cup diced tomato
½ cup diced avocado
½ cup black beans
1/3 cup diced red onion
1 ½ Tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 Tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro leaves
1 Tablespoon finely chopped chipotle peppers, seeded
1 teaspoon minced fresh garlic
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
1/8 teaspoon salt
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients in medium sized bowl.
- Serve with tortilla chips or over fish or chicken.
Nutrition Information
Per ¼ cup serving
Calories: 40
Total Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Sodium: 40mg
Total Carbohydrate: 5.5g
Dietary Fiber: 1.5g
Total Sugars: 1g
Added Sugars: 0g
Protein: 1g