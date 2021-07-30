In The Kitchen | Chipotle Corn Salsa

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) -- In Alan Beaman's attempt to sue the Town of Normal and three police officers for malicious prosecution, the Illinois Supreme Court again overturned the appeals court.

Beaman is alleged to have strangled his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lockmiller, a student at Illinois State University at the time, by using the cord of a clock radio in her apartment in 1992. A 50-year sentence he had been serving for 13 years was overturned on appeal when he was convicted in 1995. Beaman has since been granted a certificate of innocence, with then-Gov. Pat Quinn issuing a pardon.