In The Kitchen | Cinna-Stuffed Baked Apples

Cinna-Stuffed Baked Apples
All the fall feels hit you when you bite into this sweet treat!
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 25-30 minutes
Serves 4
Serving Size: 1 stuffed apple
Ingredients
4 medium apples
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
¼ cup oats
¼ cup Splenda® brown sugar blend
3 Tablespoons trans-fat free tub margarine
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 pinch ground nutmeg
4 teaspoons chopped pecans
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Cut the tops off of the apples. Scoop out the flesh inside with a spoon until you have a “bowl” to stuff.
- Add flour, oats, brown sugar blend, margarine, cinnamon and nutmeg to a medium bowl. Using a fork, cut in the margarine until combined with the other ingredients.
- Stuff the apples with approximately 2 Tablespoons of stuffing and place in 8 x 8 inch baking dish.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes.
- Top with pecans. Add lite whipped topping or ice cream if desired.
Nutrition Information
Per 1 apple (without whipped topping or ice cream)
Calories: 220
Total Fat: 6.5g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Sodium: 75mg
Total Carbohydrate: 40g
Dietary Fiber: 3g
Total Sugars: 24g
Added Sugars: 12g