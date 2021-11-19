In The Kitchen Competition | Quick recipes for Thanksgiving

Green bean casserole

  • 3 cans green beans
  • 1 pound mushrooms
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 2 can reduced sodium cream of mushroom soup
  • 1 tsp pepper
  • ½ cup chicken bone broth
  • ½ cup fried onions

All you do:

  1. Mix everything together in 9×13 pan (except fried onions) until well combined.
  2. Bake at 350 degrees F for 30 minutes.
  3. Top with fried onions and bake 5 extra minutes.

Stuffing

  • 10 cups stale bread, cubed
  • 4 tbsp smart balance butter, melted
  • 1 ½ cups diced sweet onion
  • 1 cup diced celery
  • 1 tbsp garlic, minced
  • Sprinkle kosher salt and pepper
  • 5 tbsp Italian seasoning
  • 2 cups chicken or vegetable bone broth
  • 2 large eggs

All you do:

  1. Mix everything together in 9×13 pan.
  2. Bake at 350 degrees F for 30 minutes.

Mashed potatoes

  • 4 large russet potatoes
  • ½ cup skim
  • 4 tbsp smart balance margarine
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 tsp pepper
  • ¼ cup cheese

All you do:

  1. Poke holes in potatoes and bake for 1 hour at 350 degrees.
  2. Mash potatoes then mix in all other ingredients (except cheese) until creamy.
  3. Top with cheese and warm in oven.

Sweet potato casserole

  • 4 large sweet potatoes
  • ½ cup skim milk
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • 4 tbsp smart balance margarine
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • ½ cup marshmallows

All you do:

  1. Poke holes in potatoes and bake for 1 hour at 350 degrees.
  2. Mash potatoes then mix in all other ingredients (except marshmallows) until creamy.
  3. Top with marshmallows and warm in oven.

Pumpkin pie

  • 1 – 15 oz can pumpkin puree
  • 2/3 cup maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 3 eggs
  • 1/2 cup skim milk
  • 1 ½ tablespoons pumpkin pie spice
  • pinch of salt
  • 1 – 9 inch unbaked pie crust

All you do:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Whisk all ingredients together until well combined.
  3. Pour the pumpkin pie filling into the crust.
  4. Bake the pie at 350 degrees for 50-60 minutes until the pie is set.


Chocolate Mousse Pie

  • 1 box sugar free pudding mix
  • 4 cups cold, fat free milk
  • 1 cup light whipped topping
  • 1 – 9 inch pie crust

All you do:

  1. Wisk together pudding mix and milk.
  2. Fold in whipped cream then add to pie crust. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

