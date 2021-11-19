In The Kitchen Competition | Quick recipes for Thanksgiving

Green bean casserole
- 3 cans green beans
- 1 pound mushrooms
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 2 can reduced sodium cream of mushroom soup
- 1 tsp pepper
- ½ cup chicken bone broth
- ½ cup fried onions
All you do:
- Mix everything together in 9×13 pan (except fried onions) until well combined.
- Bake at 350 degrees F for 30 minutes.
- Top with fried onions and bake 5 extra minutes.
Stuffing
- 10 cups stale bread, cubed
- 4 tbsp smart balance butter, melted
- 1 ½ cups diced sweet onion
- 1 cup diced celery
- 1 tbsp garlic, minced
- Sprinkle kosher salt and pepper
- 5 tbsp Italian seasoning
- 2 cups chicken or vegetable bone broth
- 2 large eggs
All you do:
- Mix everything together in 9×13 pan.
- Bake at 350 degrees F for 30 minutes.
Mashed potatoes
- 4 large russet potatoes
- ½ cup skim
- 4 tbsp smart balance margarine
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 tsp pepper
- ¼ cup cheese
All you do:
- Poke holes in potatoes and bake for 1 hour at 350 degrees.
- Mash potatoes then mix in all other ingredients (except cheese) until creamy.
- Top with cheese and warm in oven.
Sweet potato casserole
- 4 large sweet potatoes
- ½ cup skim milk
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 4 tbsp smart balance margarine
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- ½ cup marshmallows
All you do:
- Poke holes in potatoes and bake for 1 hour at 350 degrees.
- Mash potatoes then mix in all other ingredients (except marshmallows) until creamy.
- Top with marshmallows and warm in oven.
Pumpkin pie
- 1 – 15 oz can pumpkin puree
- 2/3 cup maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 3 eggs
- 1/2 cup skim milk
- 1 ½ tablespoons pumpkin pie spice
- pinch of salt
- 1 – 9 inch unbaked pie crust
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Whisk all ingredients together until well combined.
- Pour the pumpkin pie filling into the crust.
- Bake the pie at 350 degrees for 50-60 minutes until the pie is set.
Chocolate Mousse Pie
- 1 box sugar free pudding mix
- 4 cups cold, fat free milk
- 1 cup light whipped topping
- 1 – 9 inch pie crust
All you do:
- Wisk together pudding mix and milk.
- Fold in whipped cream then add to pie crust. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.