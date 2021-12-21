In The Kitchen | Creamy Eggnog Dessert Dip

Creamy Eggnog Dessert Dip
A sweet and “dippable” holiday treat that tastes just as good as the real deal!
Ingredients
1 ounce instant sugar free, fat free vanilla or cheesecake pudding mix (dry)
2 – 6 ounce containers light, fat free vanilla yogurt
8 ounce tub lite whipped topping
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
1/8 teaspoon rum extract
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Directions
- Add all ingredients to a medium bowl. Using hand mixer, mix on low for 15 seconds. Scrape down sides and bottom of bowl with rubber spatula and mix on medium for 1 minute or until smooth.
- Serve with vanilla wafers, graham crackers or fruit.
Serves 8
Nutrition Information
Per ¼ cup dip
Calories: 95
Total Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 1.5g
Sodium: 165mg
Total Carbohydrate: 16g
Dietary Fiber: 0g
Total Sugars: 8g
Includes 6.5g Added Sugars
Protein: 2 g