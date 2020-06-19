In The Kitchen | Edamame Summer Salad

Ingredients
Salad
1.5 lb frozen shelled edamame
1- 15 ounce can no salt-added kernel corn
2 red bell peppers, diced
1 cup thinly sliced green onion
1 cup finely chopped red onion
1/3 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley
2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
Dressing:
½ cup lemon juice
3 tablespoons dijon mustard
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions
- Prepare edamame according to package directions. Drain thoroughly.
- In a large bowl, combine salad ingredients.
- In a small bowl, combine all dressing ingredients.
- Add dressing to the bowl with the salad ingredients. Toss until well combined.
- Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Serves 10
Nutrition Information
Per 3/4 cup Serving
Calories: 150
Total Fat: 8 g
Saturated Fat: 1 g
Sodium: 320 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 14 g
Dietary Fiber: 5 g
Sugars: 5 g
Protein: 8 g
Recipe adapted from cleanfoodcrush.com