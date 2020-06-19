Closings
In The Kitchen | Edamame Summer Salad

Good Day Central Illinois
Ingredients

Salad

1.5 lb frozen shelled edamame
1- 15 ounce can no salt-added kernel corn
2 red bell peppers, diced
1 cup thinly sliced green onion
1 cup finely chopped red onion
1/3 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley
2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Dressing:

½ cup lemon juice
3 tablespoons dijon mustard
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper


Directions

  1. Prepare edamame according to package directions. Drain thoroughly.
  2. In a large bowl, combine salad ingredients.
  3. In a small bowl, combine all dressing ingredients.
  4. Add dressing to the bowl with the salad ingredients. Toss until well combined.
  5. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Serves 10
Nutrition Information

Per 3/4 cup Serving
Calories: 150
Total Fat: 8 g
Saturated Fat: 1 g
Sodium: 320 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 14 g
Dietary Fiber: 5 g
Sugars: 5 g
Protein: 8 g

Recipe adapted from cleanfoodcrush.com

