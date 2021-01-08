In The Kitchen | Egg & Bean Quesadilla and Strawberry Banana Quesadilla

Hy-Vee Dietitians Offer New Virtual Nutrition Services

As the world is adapting to doing things differently, so is your Hy-Vee dietitian Brooke Rush! Hy-Vee’s top priority continues to be the health and safety of its employees and customers. Which is why Brooke is excited to announce that we are now able to provide virtual nutrition services to all of our customers. These virtual services are available through a new telehealth platform.

Brooke Rush represents Hy-Vee as a nutrition expert promoting healthy eating throughout the community. Brooke is a member of the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics.

What are virtual nutrition services? Virtual nutrition services are being offered through our telehealth platform connecting Hy-Vee customers with their Hy-Vee registered dietitian. It makes it easy for customers to stay connected with their dietitian to achieve their health goals. It is a free cloud-based technology platform, so it is accessible from all of your devices: desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones. Customers can make phone or virtual video appointments. Eventually we will be able to host live classes through this platform too.

Are virtual nutrition services secure? Our telehealth platform is a safe and secure way to connect with your Hy-Vee dietitian without having to leave your home! It is compliant with U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations. That includes the Privacy, Security, and Breach Notification Rules and the Administrative and Physical Safeguards.

Do I actually meet with a Hy-Vee dietitian? Yes! You will have the opportunity to meet with Brooke Rush virtually or over the telephone through this platform.This platform really allows your Hy-Vee dietitian to provide individualized support for you to achieve your health and wellness goals. And it’s just a click away!

What services are available?

Schedule individual appointments (ie: consultations for weight loss, diabetes education, heart disease, Celiac disease and more)

Send messages to your Hy-Vee dietitian via the chat feature

Participate in a free virtual nutrition store tour

Share photos of your food for feedback from your Hy-Vee dietitian (through our virtual telehealth app)



Do you offer menu planning services? Yes! Healthy Habits is a menu program designed for customers seeking an easy-to-follow eating plan. The program includes 1:1 nutrition support from our dietitians along the way as well as simple recipes and a convenient grocery list that corresponds to your menu and store layout. Prior to your initial appointment your Hy-Vee dietitian will review your goals and help determine a menu that best fits your needs. Each week you meet the dietitian will go over that week’s menu and highlight products, their nutritional benefits, and where they are located in the store so you can build those healthy habits and shop with more confidence



Is there a cost to seeing a Hy-Vee dietitian? We currently are offering a FREE Dietitian Discovery Session to get you started. In this session, you and your Hy-Vee dietitian will determine what package will work best for your health and wellness goals. We offer a variety of packages at different price points to best meet your needs and budget.



How do I get started? Go to Hy-Vee.com today and click on Health, Dietitian, and then choose Peoria, IL and you can connect with Brooke Rush virtually. There you’ll see the option to schedule a complimentary discovery session with your Hy-Vee dietitian.





Egg & Bean Breakfast Quesadilla

Serves 1

All you need:

1 egg

¼ cup (14-oz) cans no-salt-added black beans, drained and rinsed

1 whole wheat tortilla

2 tbsp salsa

¼ cup Mexican cheese

OTHER fillings: avocado, shredded chicken, ground turkey, kidney beans, sliced peppers, corn, hummus, tomatoes, pesto sauce

All you do:

Crack egg into a pan (or microwave save mug) and whisk until yolk and white are well combined. Scramble it on stovetop over medium heat (Or cook in microwave (in mug) for 90 seconds) until eggs are fully cooked Lay tortilla on a flat surface and cut a straight line only halfway across center of tortilla. Place the following on top of each tortilla in quarters: 1 egg, ¼ cup black beans, 2 tablespoon salsa and ¼ cup cheese. Fold the bottom left quarter of the tortilla up, then fold the top left quarter over, and finally the top right quarter down. If you want to save for later, wrap in tin foil. Freeze. When ready to eat, remove tin foil and microwave or grill on panini press for 2-2½ minutes.



Strawberry Banana Quesadilla

All you need:

¼ cup sliced banana

¼ cup diced strawberries

4 tbsp Nutella, divided

1 whole wheat tortilla

All you do: