In The Kitchen | Fall Harvest Bowls with Maple Dijon Vinaigrette

Fall Harvest Bowls with Maple Dijon Vinaigrette
All you need:
For the Vinaigrette:
¼ cup apple cider
2 Tablespoons olive oil
1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar
½ Tablespoon pure maple syrup
2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 Tablespoon minced shallot
Salt and pepper to taste
For the Bowls:
2 cups of Brussel sprouts, trimmed and halved
1 small sweet yellow onion, sliced
1 medium sweet potato, cut into small cubes
1 Tablespoons olive oil
1 tsp dried thyme
2 cups sliced grilled chicken
2 cups finely sliced kale
¼ cup dried cranberries
¼ cup sliced almonds
2 cups cooked wild rice, wild rice blend, or brown rice
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 400.
- In a large bowl, add the Brussel sprouts, sweet yellow onion, sweet potato, 1 Tablespoon of olive oil, and thyme. Stir to combine then pour out onto a large, parchment lined baking sheet. Evenly spread out vegetables into a single layer and roast for 25 minutes.
- While the vegetables are roasting, make the vinaigrette. In a mason jar, add all ingredients for vinaigrette and top with lid. Shake to combine and set aside.
- In a medium bowl, add the kale, cranberries, almonds, and 3 tablespoons of the vinaigrette.