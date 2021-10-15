In The Kitchen | Fall Harvest Bowls with Maple Dijon Vinaigrette

Good Day Central Illinois
Posted: / Updated:

Fall Harvest Bowls with Maple Dijon Vinaigrette

All you need:

For the Vinaigrette:

¼ cup apple cider

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar

½ Tablespoon pure maple syrup

2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 Tablespoon minced shallot

Salt and pepper to taste

For the Bowls:

2 cups of Brussel sprouts, trimmed and halved

1 small sweet yellow onion, sliced

1 medium sweet potato, cut into small cubes

1 Tablespoons olive oil

1 tsp dried thyme

2 cups sliced grilled chicken

2 cups finely sliced kale

¼ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup sliced almonds

2 cups cooked wild rice, wild rice blend, or brown rice

All you do:

  1. Preheat oven to 400.
  2. In a large bowl, add the Brussel sprouts, sweet yellow onion, sweet potato, 1 Tablespoon of olive oil, and thyme. Stir to combine then pour out onto a large, parchment lined baking sheet. Evenly spread out vegetables into a single layer and roast for 25 minutes.
  3. While the vegetables are roasting, make the vinaigrette. In a mason jar, add all ingredients for vinaigrette and top with lid. Shake to combine and set aside.
  4. In a medium bowl, add the kale, cranberries, almonds, and 3 tablespoons of the vinaigrette.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News