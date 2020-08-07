In The Kitchen | Fluffy Strawberry Icebox Cake

Fluffy Strawberry Icebox Cake

A simple, light and refreshing dessert, sure to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Ingredients

1 – 1 ounce box sugar free instant cheesecake pudding

1 ½ cups 1% milk

8 ounces lite cool whip, thawed

11 graham crackers sheets

1 ½ cups strawberries, chopped

Directions

In a large bowl, combine pudding powder and milk. Whisk together until pudding thickens. Add cool whip to pudding mixture and fold it into pudding until evenly combined. In an 8×8 inch pan, spread a thin layer of cheesecake mixture on the bottom. Evenly layer 3.5 graham cracker sheets onto mixture in pan. Top graham crackers with 1/3 of remaining cheesecake mixture. Sprinkle ½ cup of strawberries onto pudding mixture. Repeat steps 4 and 5 until no more ingredients remain. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours.