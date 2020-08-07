In The Kitchen | Fluffy Strawberry Icebox Cake

Fluffy Strawberry Icebox Cake
A simple, light and refreshing dessert, sure to satisfy your sweet tooth!
Ingredients
1 – 1 ounce box sugar free instant cheesecake pudding
1 ½ cups 1% milk
8 ounces lite cool whip, thawed
11 graham crackers sheets
1 ½ cups strawberries, chopped
Directions
- In a large bowl, combine pudding powder and milk. Whisk together until pudding thickens.
- Add cool whip to pudding mixture and fold it into pudding until evenly combined.
- In an 8×8 inch pan, spread a thin layer of cheesecake mixture on the bottom.
- Evenly layer 3.5 graham cracker sheets onto mixture in pan.
- Top graham crackers with 1/3 of remaining cheesecake mixture. Sprinkle ½ cup of strawberries onto pudding mixture.
- Repeat steps 4 and 5 until no more ingredients remain.
- Refrigerate for at least 3 hours.
Serves 9
Nutrition Information
Per 1/9th serving
Calories: 172
Total Fat: 5 g
Saturated Fat: 3 g
Sodium: 137 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 28 g
Dietary Fiber: 1 g
Sugars: 11 g
Protein: 3 g