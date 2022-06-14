Foil Pack Surf & Turf

Ingredients:

1/2 lb. sirloin steak, cut into 1″ cubes

1/2 lb. raw shrimp, cleaned and deveined

2 ears corn, each cut crosswise into 4 pieces

2 c. green beans

1 small red onion, cut into thick slices

1 lime, sliced into wedges

2 tsp minced garlic or 1 clove garlic

1 tbsp. Jaymo’s everything seasoning

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt to taste





Directions:

Heat grill to high. Cut 4 sheets of foil about 12” long. Divide steak, shrimp, corn, green beans, onion, lime, and garlic between each foil pack. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with Jaymo’s seasoning and black pepper. Fold each foil pack crosswise over to completely cover the food mixture. Roll top and bottom edges to seal. Place foil packs on the grill and cook until shrimp is cooked through and steak is finished to your desired doneness, 6 to 8 minutes per side Oven cooking option: Bake at 425°F for 16 minutes.





Additional seasoning options: