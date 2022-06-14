Foil Pack Surf & Turf
Ingredients:
1/2 lb. sirloin steak, cut into 1″ cubes
1/2 lb. raw shrimp, cleaned and deveined
2 ears corn, each cut crosswise into 4 pieces
2 c. green beans
1 small red onion, cut into thick slices
1 lime, sliced into wedges
2 tsp minced garlic or 1 clove garlic
1 tbsp. Jaymo’s everything seasoning
2 tbsp olive oil
Salt to taste
Directions:
- Heat grill to high. Cut 4 sheets of foil about 12” long.
- Divide steak, shrimp, corn, green beans, onion, lime, and garlic between each foil pack. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with Jaymo’s seasoning and black pepper.
- Fold each foil pack crosswise over to completely cover the food mixture. Roll top and bottom edges to seal.
- Place foil packs on the grill and cook until shrimp is cooked through and steak is finished to your desired doneness, 6 to 8 minutes per side
- Oven cooking option: Bake at 425°F for 16 minutes.
Additional seasoning options:
- Jaymo’s sauce
- 1 tsp Old Bay Seasoning, 1 tsp Italian seasoning, 1 tsp. ground cumin, black pepper, 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp salt and pepper
- 1 tsp Minced garlic and lemon slices