Fruity Pancake Kabobs

A perfectly sweet, simple, and nutritious recipe to bring to your mother’s day brunch!





Number of Servings: 7-8 skewers

1 skewer per serving

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 5-8 minutes





Ingredients:

1 cup skim milk (can use any milk of choice)

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 Tablespoon canola oil

1 Tablespoon honey

½ whole wheat flour

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

⅛ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Non-stick cooking spray

1/2 cup sliced strawberries

½ cup blueberries

1 medium banana, peeled and sliced





Assembly:

7-10 mini skewers





Directions:

In a small bowl, mix together milk, egg, vanilla extract, canola oil, and honey. Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together flours, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. Gradually pour wet ingredients into dry, mixing until just combined but still leaving lumps in the batter. Spray with cooking spray then heat a large nonstick skillet or griddle over medium heat. Drop 1 Tablespoon of batter into the pan to form 1- inch pancakes. Cook for about 1-2 minutes, flip and continue cooking for 1-2 more minutes or until golden brown. Transfer cooked pancakes to a plate and repeat with remaining batter. Assemble skewers by alternating 1-2 pancakes and pieces of fruit inserted on each stick. Repeat with remaining skewers. Serve with Greek yogurt, light maple syrup, light whipped topping, mini chocolate chips, or enjoy plain.





Nutrition Information:

Per 1 skewer

Calories: 130

Total Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Sodium: 30mg

Total Carbohydrate: 22g

Dietary Fiber: 2g

Total Sugars: 7g

Added Sugars: 3g

Protein: 4g