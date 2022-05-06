Fruity Pancake Kabobs
A perfectly sweet, simple, and nutritious recipe to bring to your mother’s day brunch!
Number of Servings: 7-8 skewers
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 5-8 minutes
Ingredients:
1 cup skim milk (can use any milk of choice)
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 Tablespoon canola oil
1 Tablespoon honey
½ whole wheat flour
½ cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
⅛ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Non-stick cooking spray
1/2 cup sliced strawberries
½ cup blueberries
1 medium banana, peeled and sliced
Assembly:
7-10 mini skewers
Directions:
- In a small bowl, mix together milk, egg, vanilla extract, canola oil, and honey. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together flours, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. Gradually pour wet ingredients into dry, mixing until just combined but still leaving lumps in the batter.
- Spray with cooking spray then heat a large nonstick skillet or griddle over medium heat. Drop 1 Tablespoon of batter into the pan to form 1- inch pancakes. Cook for about 1-2 minutes, flip and continue cooking for 1-2 more minutes or until golden brown. Transfer cooked pancakes to a plate and repeat with remaining batter.
- Assemble skewers by alternating 1-2 pancakes and pieces of fruit inserted on each stick. Repeat with remaining skewers.
- Serve with Greek yogurt, light maple syrup, light whipped topping, mini chocolate chips, or enjoy plain.
Nutrition Information:
Per 1 skewer
Calories: 130
Total Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Sodium: 30mg
Total Carbohydrate: 22g
Dietary Fiber: 2g
Total Sugars: 7g
Added Sugars: 3g
Protein: 4g