In The Kitchen | Graveyard Taco Cups

Good Day Central Illinois

Graveyard Taco Cups

Ingredients

  • 2 FlatOut pizza crusts
  • Refried black beans (Recipe below)
  • 1 pound marinated pork tenderloin (Recipe below)
  • 2 avocados
  • 1 tsp garlic
  • Juice of ½ lime
  • 8 black olives, chopped
  • Green onion, chopped

Instructions

  1. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Cut out Halloween shapes in pizza crust. You can do tombstones, trees or use a Halloween cookie cutter.
  3. Lightly coat with olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt. Place on a baking sheet and cook for 5-8 minutes, or until just lightly browned. Allow to completely cool and using an edible pen, write R.I.P. on each tombstone.
  4. Heat up your refried beans over medium-low heat until warmed through. Remove from heat and set aside.
  5. Make pork according to recipe below.
  6. To make the guacamole, scoop out the avocado flesh into a bowl. Add the minced garlic, lime juice and sea salt for taste. Mash until smooth.
  7. Layer your cups with the black beans, pork, guacamole and top with the chopped black olives and green onions.

Refried Black Beans

All you need:

  • 1 can, no salt added black beans, mashed
  • ½ tsp garlic
  • ¼ tsp chili powder
  • ¼ tsp cumin
  • 2 tbsp canola oil
  • About ¼ cup water (or more depending on preference)

All you do:

  1. Heat oil in skillet. Add garlic, chili powder, and cumin. Heat until fragrant.
  2. Mash up black beans then add to skillet and cook until beans are hot.
  3. Add water and continue mashing until refried beans are smooth!

Cuban Pork Tenderloin

All you need:

  • 1 ½ pounds pork tenderloin, trimmed
  • ¼ cup fresh orange juice
  • ¼ cup fresh grapefruit juice
  • 2 tbsp cilantro
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • 1 tsp minced garlic
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp chili powder

All you do:

  1. Mix all ingredients in gallon sized zip-top baggie. Marinate for 30 min to 4 hours.
  2. Remove pork from bag. It is here that you can decide how you want to cook it!
  3. For oven: Slice pork into ½ inch cuts. Lay flat on cookie sheet and bake for 5 minutes at 350 degrees F. Let rest 3 minutes.
  4. For grill: Keep pork whole and grille for about 20-25 minutes, or until pork center reads 145 degrees F. Let rest 3 minutes then cut.
  5. For stovetop: Dice marinated pork into cubes and saute until pork is cooked all the way through. Let rest 3 minutes then dice smaller for tacos, taco cups, or burritos.

