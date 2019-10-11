In The Kitchen | Graveyard Taco Cups

Graveyard Taco Cups
Ingredients
- 2 FlatOut pizza crusts
- Refried black beans (Recipe below)
- 1 pound marinated pork tenderloin (Recipe below)
- 2 avocados
- 1 tsp garlic
- Juice of ½ lime
- 8 black olives, chopped
- Green onion, chopped
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.
- Cut out Halloween shapes in pizza crust. You can do tombstones, trees or use a Halloween cookie cutter.
- Lightly coat with olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt. Place on a baking sheet and cook for 5-8 minutes, or until just lightly browned. Allow to completely cool and using an edible pen, write R.I.P. on each tombstone.
- Heat up your refried beans over medium-low heat until warmed through. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Make pork according to recipe below.
- To make the guacamole, scoop out the avocado flesh into a bowl. Add the minced garlic, lime juice and sea salt for taste. Mash until smooth.
- Layer your cups with the black beans, pork, guacamole and top with the chopped black olives and green onions.
Refried Black Beans
All you need:
- 1 can, no salt added black beans, mashed
- ½ tsp garlic
- ¼ tsp chili powder
- ¼ tsp cumin
- 2 tbsp canola oil
- About ¼ cup water (or more depending on preference)
All you do:
- Heat oil in skillet. Add garlic, chili powder, and cumin. Heat until fragrant.
- Mash up black beans then add to skillet and cook until beans are hot.
- Add water and continue mashing until refried beans are smooth!
Cuban Pork Tenderloin
All you need:
- 1 ½ pounds pork tenderloin, trimmed
- ¼ cup fresh orange juice
- ¼ cup fresh grapefruit juice
- 2 tbsp cilantro
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp minced garlic
- ¼ tsp salt
- ½ tsp chili powder
All you do:
- Mix all ingredients in gallon sized zip-top baggie. Marinate for 30 min to 4 hours.
- Remove pork from bag. It is here that you can decide how you want to cook it!
- For oven: Slice pork into ½ inch cuts. Lay flat on cookie sheet and bake for 5 minutes at 350 degrees F. Let rest 3 minutes.
- For grill: Keep pork whole and grille for about 20-25 minutes, or until pork center reads 145 degrees F. Let rest 3 minutes then cut.
- For stovetop: Dice marinated pork into cubes and saute until pork is cooked all the way through. Let rest 3 minutes then dice smaller for tacos, taco cups, or burritos.