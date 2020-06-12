In The Kitchen | Grilled Chicken and Veggie Pizza

Grill Your Way to Dad’s Heart

Is your Dad the Master of the Grill? This Father’s Day, combine two of Dad’s favorites – pizza and grilling – with a healthier spin. Ditch the pepperoni and grill your way to Dad’s heart with ingredients that are good for his heart. Dietitian Brooke Bisping will show viewers how to prepare Grilled Chicken and Veggie Pizza and discuss the health benefits of its colorful toppings.

Brooke Bisping represents Hy-Vee as a nutrition expert promoting healthy eating throughout the community. Brooke is a member of the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics.



Grilled Chicken and Veggie Pizza

Serves 8 (1 slice per serving)



All you need:

1 medium yellow summer squash, halved lengthwise and sliced ¼-inch thick

3 medium Roma tomatoes, sliced lengthwise into ¼-inch slices

½ medium red onion, cut into ¾-inch wedges

4 tbsp Gustare Vita olive oil, divided

½ tsp Hy-Vee kosher salt

¾ pound Hy-Vee True Chicken breast tenders

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 cup plain, nonfat, Greek yogurt

6 tbsp Gustare Vita pesto, divided

1 cup Hy-Vee shredded Italian blend cheese

1 tsp Hy-Vee lemon pepper seasoning

Fresh basil, for garnish





All you do:

Brush grill grates and a grill wok or vegetable grate with cooking oil. Preheat grill and wok for direct cooking over high heat. On a large baking sheet place summer squash, tomatoes and onion; coat with 1½ tablespoons olive oil. On a separate baking sheet, place chicken and coat with ½ tablespoon olive oil and season with ½ teaspoon kosher salt. Decrease grill heat to medium high. Grill chicken tenders for 8 to 10 minutes, turning once, until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Grill veggies in wok about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally until tender and slightly charred. Meanwhile, in a large bowl stir together Greek yogurt and flour combined. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth, about 1 minute. Divide dough in half. On lightly floured surface, roll out each half to roughly a 13-by-9-inch oval. Brush each side with ½ tablespoon olive oil and place on baking sheets. Transfer pizza dough to grill. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until underside is golden brown and charred. With a large spatula, turn dough. Working quickly, spread 3 tablespoons pesto over each oval almost to edge. Arrange grilled vegetables and chicken over pesto. Top with cheese and lemon pepper seasoning. Grill until underside is golden and charred, about 3 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Garnish with basil, if desired.



Nutrition Facts per serving (1 slice): 390 calories, 16g total fat, 3.5g saturated fat, 690mg sodium, 41g carbohydrates, 2g fiber, 1g added sugars, 19g protein. Daily Values: Calcium 15%, Iron 15%, Potassium 4%, Vitamin D, 0%.



Recipe adapted from: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/grilled-chicken-and-veggie-pizza