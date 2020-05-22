In The Kitchen | Healthy Candy Bar and Froyo Cookie Sandwich

Healthy Candy Bar



All you need:



1/3 cup honey

2 tbsp coconut oil

1/3 cup honey

2 tbsp coconut oil

1/2 cup almond butter

1 1/2 cup oats

1/2 cup flax seed milled

2 tbsp coconut flakes

1/4 cup dark chocolate chips



All you do:



1. Melt honey, coconut oil, and almond butter in microwave in 30 second increments until smooth.

2. Mix in oats and flaxseed until well combined.

3. Line 8×8 pan with tin foil or parchment paper. Press mixture into pan and chill in freezer or refrigerator.

4. Melt chocolate in microwave. Remove pan from refrigerator and cut into 12 bars.

5. Dip bars into chocolate mixture and sprinkle with unsweetened coconut flakes. Chill in fridge until ready to eat.





Froyo Cookie Sandwich



All you need:

2 cups oats (or 1 1/2 cups oat flour)

1/2 cup melted smart balance margarine

1/4 cup honey

2 tsp vanilla

1 egg

1 teaspoon baking soda

pinch of salt

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

2 cups Oikos Vanilla Triple Zero Greek Yogurt



All you do:



1. Spread yogurt evenly in pan. Freeze.

2. Pulse 2 cups oats in food processor with baking soda and salt until resembles fine flour (or use 1 1/2 cup oat flour).

3. Mix in melted margarine, honey, vanilla, and egg. Fold in chocolate chips.

4. Scoop dough onto cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and press down dough to slightly flatten.

5. Bake 8-10 minutes. Let cool completely. Remove yogurt from fridge and allow to thaw slightly while cookie are cooling.

6. Flip cookies flat side up and scoop 1/4 cup yogurt on to one cookie. Top yogurt with another cookie to create sandwich.

7. Freeze for 1 hour or enjoy immediately!



adapted from Tasty.com