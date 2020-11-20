In The Kitchen | Healthy charcuterie plate

Healthy charcuterie ingredients:
- Lower sodium turkey breast
- Hummus
- Fresh mozzarella balls
- Blue cheese
- Whole grain crackers (Triscuits®and Wheat Thins®)
- Kalamata olives, rinsed
- Almonds with sea salt
- Dried apricots
- Grapes
- Strawberries
- Baby Carrots
- Cucumbers
- Garnish with baby pumpkins and fresh herbs
Traditional plate (less healthy): 1 ounce salami, 2 cubes cheddar cheese, 1 blue cheese stuffed olive, 1 baguette, 2 Tablespoons salted pistachios, 2 Tablespoons dried cranberries, 5 grapes
Healthy plate: 1 ounce lower sodium turkey breast, 1 fresh mozzarella ball, ¼ ounce blue cheese, 2 rinsed Kalamata olives, 1 Triscuit®, 1 Wheat Thin®, 2 Tablespoons unsalted almonds, 1 dried apricot, 5 grapes, 2 baby carrots, 2 cucumbers