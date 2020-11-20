In The Kitchen | Healthy charcuterie plate

Healthy charcuterie ingredients:

  • Lower sodium turkey breast
  • Hummus
  • Fresh mozzarella balls
  • Blue cheese
  • Whole grain crackers (Triscuits®and Wheat Thins®)
  • Kalamata olives, rinsed
  • Almonds with sea salt
  • Dried apricots
  • Grapes
  • Strawberries
  • Baby Carrots
  • Cucumbers
  • Garnish with baby pumpkins and fresh herbs

Traditional plate (less healthy):  1 ounce salami, 2 cubes cheddar cheese, 1 blue cheese stuffed olive, 1 baguette, 2 Tablespoons salted pistachios,  2 Tablespoons dried cranberries, 5 grapes

Healthy plate:  1 ounce lower sodium turkey breast, 1 fresh mozzarella ball, ¼ ounce blue cheese, 2 rinsed Kalamata olives, 1 Triscuit®, 1 Wheat Thin®, 2 Tablespoons unsalted almonds, 1 dried apricot, 5 grapes, 2 baby carrots, 2 cucumbers

