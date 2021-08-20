In The Kitchen | Herb ‘N Feta Watermelon Salad

Herb ‘N Feta Watermelon Salad
Enjoy this fresh dish with a twist of sweet and savory on a hot summer day!
Number of Servings: 12 cups
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 4-5 minutes
Ingredients:
1 cup slivered almonds
10 cups cubed fresh watermelon (about 1 small watermelon)
2 ½ cups chopped fresh English cucumber
½ cup thinly sliced sweet yellow onion
½ cup finely chopped fresh dill
½ cup chopped fresh mint leaves
8 ounces crumbled feta cheese
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions:
- Pour and seal the almonds into a small plastic bag. Use a rolling pin or mason jar to crush the almonds into fine bits. Place almonds in a small skillet and roast for 4-5 minutes on medium heat until fragrant.
- Combine almonds and all other ingredients in a large bowl and mix well. Chill before serving.
Nutrition Information:
Per 1 cup serving
Calories: 147
Total Fat: 8.8 g
Saturated Fat: 2.9 g
Sodium: 314.5 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 13.7 g
Dietary Fiber: 2.2 g
Total Sugars: 8.8 g
Added Sugars: 0
Protein: 5.7 g