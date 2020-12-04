In The Kitchen | Holiday Popcorn Bars

Ingredients
Cooking spray
6 cups light or air popped popcorn
1/4 cup chopped dried cranberries
3 Tablespoons chopped pistachios
½ cup 60% cacao dark chocolate chips
2 teaspoons holiday sprinkles
Directions
- Spray 8 x 8” baking dish with cooking spray.
- To a large bowl, add popcorn, dried cranberries and pistachios.
- Add chocolate chips to a small bowl and microwave for 45-60 seconds at a time, stirring in between until melted, about 2 minutes.
- Drizzle melted chocolate over popcorn. Gently fold popcorn into the chocolate drizzle using a rubber spatula until coated.
- Pour popcorn into baking dish, pressing down with the spatula to flatten. Evenly distribute holiday sprinkles over the top.
- Refrigerate for 4 hours or more before serving. Keep refrigerated to prevent melting.
Serves 6
Nutrition Information
Per 1 bar
Calories: 180
Total Fat: 11g
Saturated Fat: 4.5g
Sodium: 37mg
Total Carbohydrate: 21g
Dietary Fiber: 3g
Total Sugars: 12g
Protein: 1g