In The Kitchen | Holiday Popcorn Bars

Ingredients

Cooking spray

6 cups light or air popped popcorn
1/4 cup chopped dried cranberries
3 Tablespoons chopped pistachios
½ cup 60% cacao dark chocolate chips
2 teaspoons holiday sprinkles


Directions

  1. Spray 8 x 8” baking dish with cooking spray.
  2. To a large bowl, add popcorn, dried cranberries and pistachios.
  3. Add chocolate chips to a small bowl and microwave for 45-60 seconds at a time, stirring in between until melted, about 2 minutes.
  4. Drizzle melted chocolate over popcorn. Gently fold popcorn into the chocolate drizzle using a rubber spatula until coated.
  5. Pour popcorn into baking dish, pressing down with the spatula to flatten. Evenly distribute holiday sprinkles over the top.
  6. Refrigerate for 4 hours or more before serving. Keep refrigerated to prevent melting.

Serves 6

Nutrition Information
Per 1 bar

Calories: 180
Total Fat: 11g
Saturated Fat: 4.5g
Sodium: 37mg
Total Carbohydrate: 21g
Dietary Fiber: 3g
Total Sugars: 12g
Protein: 1g

