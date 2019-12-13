In The Kitchen | Holiday Treats

Holiday Fudge Bites:

Serving size

  • 1 cup dark chocolate chips
  • 1 small, ripe avocado, mashed
  • Optional gingerbread spice mix coating: equal parts cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger, brown sugar

All you do:

  1. Melt dark chocolate chips in microwave or double boiler.
  2. Once completely melted, take off heat and mix in mashed avocado.
  3. Freeze for 10 minutes until mixture thickens.
  4. Remove from freezer and scoop into ½ inch sized balls. Roll into smooth balls.
  5. Roll in coating of choice: gingerbread spice mix, cocoa powder, coconut, protein powder, peanut butter powder.

Santa Hats

All you need:

  • Sliced bananas
  • Strawberries
  • 4oz Greek cream cheese
  • ¼ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

All you do:

  1. Slice green tops off of strawberries.
  2. Whip cream cheese and Greek yogurt until smooth.
  3. Spread or pipe cream cheese mixture onto sliced banana. Place flat side of strawberry on top of banana.
  4. Put dot of cream cheese mixture on top of strawberry point as “fluff” on Santa hat!

Spice Cookies

All you need:

  • 1 can pumpkin
  • 1 box spiced cake mix
  • Optional: mini chocolate chips

All you do:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and line cookie sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Mix pumpkin and cake mix together until thoroughly combined. Drop in 2 tbsp piles onto cookie sheet.
  3. Bake for 13-15 minutes.

