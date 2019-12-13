In The Kitchen | Holiday Treats

Holiday Fudge Bites:
- 1 cup dark chocolate chips
- 1 small, ripe avocado, mashed
- Optional gingerbread spice mix coating: equal parts cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger, brown sugar
All you do:
- Melt dark chocolate chips in microwave or double boiler.
- Once completely melted, take off heat and mix in mashed avocado.
- Freeze for 10 minutes until mixture thickens.
- Remove from freezer and scoop into ½ inch sized balls. Roll into smooth balls.
- Roll in coating of choice: gingerbread spice mix, cocoa powder, coconut, protein powder, peanut butter powder.
Santa Hats
All you need:
- Sliced bananas
- Strawberries
- 4oz Greek cream cheese
- ¼ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
All you do:
- Slice green tops off of strawberries.
- Whip cream cheese and Greek yogurt until smooth.
- Spread or pipe cream cheese mixture onto sliced banana. Place flat side of strawberry on top of banana.
- Put dot of cream cheese mixture on top of strawberry point as “fluff” on Santa hat!
Spice Cookies
All you need:
- 1 can pumpkin
- 1 box spiced cake mix
- Optional: mini chocolate chips
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and line cookie sheet with parchment paper.
- Mix pumpkin and cake mix together until thoroughly combined. Drop in 2 tbsp piles onto cookie sheet.
- Bake for 13-15 minutes.
Holiday Fudge Bite recipe from cheerfulchoice.com