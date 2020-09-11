In The Kitchen | Honey-Cashew Chicken Stir Fry

Honey-Cashew Chicken Stir Fry

Serves 4



All you need:

1 lb. Hy-Vee boneless chicken breast tenders

3 tbsp Hy-Vee cornstarch, divided

¾ cup Hy-Vee no-salt-added chicken broth

½ cup Hy-Vee honey

3/4 tbsp Hy-Vee less-sodium soy sauce

1 tsp refrigerated ginger paste

¼ tsp sesame oil

¼ tsp Hy-Vee crushed red pepper

7 tsp Hy-Vee canola oil, divided

12 oz. chopped broccoli, ¾ cup shredded carrot, ¾ cup tricolor pepper strips

2/3 cup Hy-Vee whole lightly salted cashews

Optional: Hot cooked rice, Sliced green onions, for garnish



All you do: