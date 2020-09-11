In The Kitchen | Honey-Cashew Chicken Stir Fry

Honey-Cashew Chicken Stir Fry
Serves 4
All you need:
1 lb. Hy-Vee boneless chicken breast tenders
3 tbsp Hy-Vee cornstarch, divided
¾ cup Hy-Vee no-salt-added chicken broth
½ cup Hy-Vee honey
3/4 tbsp Hy-Vee less-sodium soy sauce
1 tsp refrigerated ginger paste
¼ tsp sesame oil
¼ tsp Hy-Vee crushed red pepper
7 tsp Hy-Vee canola oil, divided
12 oz. chopped broccoli, ¾ cup shredded carrot, ¾ cup tricolor pepper strips
2/3 cup Hy-Vee whole lightly salted cashews
Optional: Hot cooked rice, Sliced green onions, for garnish
All you do:
- Cut chicken into ¾-inch pieces & toss with 2 tablespoons cornstarch until coated; set aside.
- Stir together broth, honey, soy sauce, remaining 1 tablespoon cornstarch, ginger paste, sesame oil and crushed red pepper; set aside.
- Heat 2 teaspoons canola oil over medium-high heat in a wok or large nonstick skillet. Stir-fry of chicken until cooked through (165 degrees F). Remove chicken from wok.
- Heat 2 teaspoons canola oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; stir-fry 1 minute. Add remaining 1 teaspoon canola oil; then add carrot and pepper strips; stir-fry 2 minutes more.
- Push vegetables to edge of wok. Stir broth mixture and add to center of wok; bring to boil. Stir in chicken and cashews; cook and stir 1 minute or until slightly thickened. Serve over rice. Garnish with green onions, if desired.