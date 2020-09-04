In The Kitchen | Jicama Citrus Salad

Ingredients
1 pound (about ½ of 1 large) jicama, peeled and diced
1 (15 ounce) can sliced peaches in 100% juice, drained and diced
3 clementines, peeled and diced
1 medium apple (any kind), diced
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon honey
Directions
- In a large bowl combine jicama, peaches, clementines, and apple.
- In a small bowl, combine lemon juice and honey and whisk to combine. Pour mixture over fruit and stir gently to coat.
- Serve immediately or keep refrigerated until ready to serve.
Optional: Sprinkle chili-lime seasoning on top immediately before serving.
Serves 8
Nutrition Information
Per ¾ cup Serving
Calories: 80
Total Fat: 0 g
Saturated Fat: 0 g
Sodium: 95 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 20 g
Dietary Fiber: 4 g
Sugars: 13 g
Protein: 1 g