In The Kitchen | Jicama Citrus Salad

Ingredients



1 pound (about ½ of 1 large) jicama, peeled and diced

1 (15 ounce) can sliced peaches in 100% juice, drained and diced

3 clementines, peeled and diced

1 medium apple (any kind), diced

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey



Directions

In a large bowl combine jicama, peaches, clementines, and apple. In a small bowl, combine lemon juice and honey and whisk to combine. Pour mixture over fruit and stir gently to coat. Serve immediately or keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

Optional: Sprinkle chili-lime seasoning on top immediately before serving.

Serves 8



Nutrition Information

Per ¾ cup Serving

Calories: 80

Total Fat: 0 g

Saturated Fat: 0 g

Sodium: 95 mg

Total Carbohydrate: 20 g

Dietary Fiber: 4 g

Sugars: 13 g

Protein: 1 g