In The Kitchen | Jicama Citrus Salad

Jicama Citrus Salad

Ingredients

1 pound (about ½ of 1 large) jicama, peeled and diced
1 (15 ounce) can sliced peaches in 100% juice, drained and diced
3 clementines, peeled and diced
1 medium apple (any kind), diced
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon honey

Directions

  1. In a large bowl combine jicama, peaches, clementines, and apple.
  2. In a small bowl, combine lemon juice and honey and whisk to combine. Pour mixture over fruit and stir gently to coat.
  3. Serve immediately or keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

Optional: Sprinkle chili-lime seasoning on top immediately before serving.
Serves 8

Nutrition Information

Per ¾ cup Serving
Calories: 80
Total Fat: 0 g
Saturated Fat: 0 g
Sodium: 95 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 20 g
Dietary Fiber: 4 g
Sugars: 13 g
Protein: 1 g

